Bigg Boss 13 contestant and television host Tehseen Poonawalla, who is an entrepreneur, civil rights activist, columnist, and political analyst, has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India through his lawyer Deepali Dwivedi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'blatant, false and communal allegations in his campaign held on November 3 during the Bihar Elections 2020'.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I have filed a complaint with the #ElectionCommissionOfIndia via my lawyer @Deepali_Dwivedi against the Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji for his blatant false & communal allegations in his campaign today during the #BiharElections2020 . ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI. (sic)"

He also shared an official document along with the tweet, which reads, “This is to bring to your kind attention that our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji is trying to polarise Bihar Assembly -2020 elections on communal lines by making false charges. It was observed by various news outlets that, in a recent public raly on 3rd November, 2020 in Saharsa district of Bihar Shri Narendra Modi Ji made a statement that ‘Proponents of ‘jungle raj’ don’t want you to chant Bharat mata ki jai or Jai Shri Ram.” I would humby request the Election Commission of India to seek clarification on these blatant communal and inflammatory remarks by our Prime Minister to gain votes for BJP during the rally at Saharsa. Will be grateful if my request meets your positive consideration.”

In the followed up tweet, he wrote, “This is a blatant communal speech by the Hon’ble PM. Am filing a complaint to @ECISVEEP to act proactively as ECI acted against #KamalNath ji & seek an explanation from Hon’ble PM, who stops or does not want citizens to say “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”or “Jai shri Ram!” @SpokespersonECI.”

This is a blatant communal speech by the Hon’ble PM. Am filing a complaint to @ECISVEEP to act proactively as ECI acted against #KamalNath ji & seek an explanation from Hon’ble PM, who stops or does not want citizens to say “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”or “Jai shri Ram!” @SpokespersonECI https://t.co/65hNoAeZ0S — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) November 3, 2020



While addressing the people during the rally, PM Modi said, “There is a group of people that doesn’t want you to chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ or ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ All of them have now come together and are asking for votes from the people of Bihar. There’s a need to give a befitting answer to such people in Bihar Elections.”

“It they have trouble with those who chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, Bihar also has trouble with them,” the PM said.