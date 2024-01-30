Home

Bilal Saeed Breaks Silence, Apologises For Throwing Mic at Audience

Bilal Saeed decided to break his silence and address the incident on his Instagram after he threw mic on the audience during live concert.

Pakistani singer, songwriter, and producer Bilal Saeed recently found himself at the center of a storm. The artist, known for his soulful tunes and passionate performances, made headlines when a video of him abruptly throwing his microphone at the audience and walking off the stage during a college event went viral on social media.

The incident sparked a flurry of discussions among fans and onlookers, with speculations running wild about what could have triggered such a drastic reaction from the Hogai Ghalti singer. From slamming rowdy audience members to expressing concern over the display of anger, the internet was abuzz with opinions and theories.

Amidst the chaos, Bilal Saeed decided to break his silence and address the incident on his Instagram. In a heartfelt note, he opened up about his love for the stage, describing it as his whole world where he feels the most complete and alive. “I forget my sickness, stress, worries – I leave everything behind when I perform for my fans,” he confessed.

Saeed acknowledged his mistake, expressing remorse for his impulsive actions that could have resulted in injuries. “I love my fans, and sometimes that love can be overwhelming for both sides,” he tweeted. The ‘Baari’ singer explained that while it wasn’t the first time he had encountered misbehavior in the crowd, it was the first time he had reacted in such a manner.

The stage has always been my whole world l; I have always felt the most complete and the most alive while performing! I forget my sickness, stress, worries- I leave everything behind when I perform for my fans.

And no matter what,nothing should have come in the way of me and the… — Bilal Saeed (@Bilalsaeedmusic) January 26, 2024



Without disclosing specific details about the nature of the attendee’s misconduct, Bilal Saeed admitted, “I should have never left the stage.” This acknowledgment of fault demonstrated a rare vulnerability from the artist, giving fans a glimpse into the human behind the performer.

Watch the video of Bilal Saeed

Bilal Saeed became Offended during PGC Concert Throwing mike toward some of Student and leave.😐#BilalSaeed #Lahore Your comments on this behaviour of Bilal Saeed? pic.twitter.com/KVL65lGvvh — Syed Abuzar NaQvi (@AbuzarNaQvi512) January 26, 2024



The social media apology didn’t end there. Bilal took to another platform, Twitter, to extend his regret and offer a more extensive apology. In the lengthy post, he reassured his fans that the stage deserved utmost respect from him, and nothing should have come in the way of that respect.

As the storm of controversy began to settle, fans and critics alike appreciated Bilal Saeed’s sincerity and willingness to take responsibility for his actions.

