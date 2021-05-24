Los Angeles: Billboard Music Awards just happened with its 2021 edition amid the coronavirus pandemic and you won’t believe American singer Nick Jonas hosted the show with such a grace. Billboard Music Awards 2021 took place at Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, US. Music Bands and musicians who won big this year were The Weeknd, BTS, Gabby Barret, Pink, Drake, among others. Canadian singer Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, who is known as The Weeknd, won big at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. He took home 10 awards including the biggest win of the night, for Top Artist. He also picked Top 100 Artist and for Top Hot 100 Song, for his inescapable smash Blinding Lights. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas’ Luxurious Outfits at 2021 Billboard Music Awards Will Take Your Breath Away
The Weeknd’s winning speech:
K-pop BTS also won big for their song Dynamite. They picked Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist, and Top Selling Song. The famous group performed on their latest release Butter at the award ceremony.
Check out the complete winners’ list from Billboard Music Awards 2021 below:
Top Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
WINNER: The Weeknd
Top New Artist
Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
WINNER: Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
Top Male Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
WINNER: The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
AC/DC
AJR
WINNER: BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
WINNER: The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist
DaBaby
WINNER: Drake
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
Justin Bieber
WINNER: BTS
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd
Top Radio Songs Artist
Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
WINNER: The Weeknd
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)
Blackpink
WINNER: BTS
Ariana Grande
SB1
Seventeen
Top R&B Artist
Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
WINNER: The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
WINNER: The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Jhené Aiko
WINNER: Doja Cat
SZA
Top Rap Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
WINNER: Pop Smoke
Top Rap Male Artist
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
WINNER: Pop Smoke
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Top Country Artist
Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
WINNER: Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
WINNER: Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist
WINNER: Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay
WINNER: Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Top Rock Artist
AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
WINNER: Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Top Latin Male Artist
WINNER: Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Top Latin Female Artist
Becky G
WINNER: Karol G
Rosalía
Top Latin Duo/Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
WINNER: Eslabón Armado
Los Dos Carnales
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
The Chainsmokers
Kygo
WINNER: Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
Top Christian Artist
Casting Crowns
WINNER: Elevation Worship
For King & Country
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams
Top Gospel Artist
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick City Music
WINNER: Kanye West
Top Billboard 200 Album
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Lil Baby, My Turn
WINNER: Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Taylor Swift, Folklore
The Weeknd, After Hours
Top R&B Album
Jhené Aiko, Chilombo
Chris Brown & Young Thug, Slime & B
Doja Cat, Hot Pink
Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t
WINNER: The Weeknd, After Hours
Top Rap Album
DaBaby, Blame It on Baby
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Lil Baby, My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake
WINNER: Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Top Country Album
Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
Sam Hunt, Southside
Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
WINNER: Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Top Rock Album
AC/DC, Power Up
Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts
Glass Animals, Dreamland
WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall
Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You
Top Latin Album
Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo
Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir
WINNER: Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
J Balvin, Colores
Top Dance/Electronic Album
DJ Snake, Carte Blanche
Gryffin, Gravity
Kygo, Golden Hour
WINNER: Lady Gaga, Chromatica
Kylie Minogue, Disco
Top Christian Album
Bethel Music, Peace
Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens
WINNER: Carrie Underwood, My Gift
We The Kingdom, Holy Water
Zach Williams, Rescue Story
Top Gospel Album
Koryn Hawthorne, I Am
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live at the Ryman
WINNER: Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2
Kierra Sheard, Kierra
Top Hot 100 Song
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, “Mood”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
WINNER: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Streaming Song
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
WINNER: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “What’s Poppin”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Selling Song
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
WINNER: BTS, “Dynamite”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Radio Song
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
Harry Styles, “Adore You”
WINNER: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, “Mood”
WINNER: Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “What’s Poppin”
Top R&B Song
Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R., “B.S.”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, “Intentions”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat, “Say So”
WINNER: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Rap Song
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, “Mood”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
WINNER: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “What’s Poppin”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”
Top Country Song
Jason Aldean, “Got What I Got”
WINNER: Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”
Lee Brice, “One of Them Girls”
Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You”
Morgan Wallen, “More Than My Hometown”
Top Rock Song
WINNER: AJR, “Bang!”
All Time Low ft. Blackbear, “Monsters”
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear, “My Ex’s Best Friend”
Twenty One Pilots, “Level of Concern”
Top Latin Song
Bad Bunny, “Yo Perreo Sola”
WINNER: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)”
Maluma & the Weeknd, “Hawái”
Ozuna & Karol G & Myke Towers, “Caramelo”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
Lady Gaga, “Stupid Love”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”
WINNER: Saint Jhn, “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”
Surf Mesa ft. Emilee, “ILY (I Love You Baby)”
Topic & A7S, “Breaking Me”
Top Christian Song
WINNER: Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, “Graves Into Gardens”
for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly, “Together”
Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship, “The Blessing (Live)”
Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson, “Famous For (I Believe)”
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton, “There Was Jesus”
Top Gospel Song
Koryn Hawthorne, “Speak To Me”
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music, “Movin’ On”
Marvin Sapp, “Thank You For It All”
Tye Tribbett, “We Gon’ Be Alright”
WINNER: Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, “Wash Us In the Blood”