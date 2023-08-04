Home

Billie Eilish recently paid an emotional tribute to late actor Angus Cloud at Lollapalooza concert by singing the 'Euphoria' track 'Never Felt So Alone'.

Billie Eilish Pays an Emotional Tribute to Angus Cloud: Billie Ellish known for her rocking live performances and chartbuster songs recently won hearts of the audiences during a concert. The singer was performing at Lollapalooza where her heartfelt gesture made everyone emotional. The What Was I Made For? surprised her fans as she took out a moment to pay respect to late actor Angus Cloud. She dedicated one of the songs from her live to the Euphoria actor who died at the age of 25 years. The late actor’s family had informed about his death in a joint statement expressing their grief.

BILLIE EILISH GIVES HEARTFELT TRIBUTE TO ANGUS CLOUD

Billie performed Never Felt So Alone at the end of her show at Chicago on Thursday, as reported by Page Six. While singing the song from Angus’s show Euphoria starring Zendaya, Billie said “RIP Angus Cloud everybody.” The track Never Felt So Alone, was featured in the second season of Euphoria. Billie recorded the song with Labyrinth. Angus made his acting debut with Euphoria where he portrayed the friendly drug-dealer Fezco ‘Fez’ O’Neill. His family in their written statement said, “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today.” They also admitted that the Euphoria actor was in a ‘battle with mental health.’ The family statement further read, “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. We hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Disclaimer: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to .

