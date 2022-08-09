Bimbisara Box Office collection Day 4: Telugu film Bimbisara is creating a buzz at the Box Office worldwide. Despite the release of major films, Sita Ramam, Bimbisara maintained its box office dominance. The fantasy action drama has emerged as a blockbuster in Andhra Pradesh, and its box office collection in the USA is also fantastic. Directed by Mallidi Vasishta, the fantasy action features Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Catherine Tresa and Prakash Raj among others. After going strong in its first weekend at the Box Office, Bimbisara has now grossed Rs 34.2 crore worldwide. Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala shared, “Nandamuri Kalyanram’s #Bimbisara passes the Monday Test, as the film collected a share of 2.24 cr on its 4th day, taking the grand total of Telugu States share to 18.2 cr. The movie is already a Blockbuster for every buyer and giving handsome profits now.”Also Read - Bimbisara Box Office Day 3: Kalyan Ram's Film Surprises Worldwide, Collects Fantastic Numbers After First Weekend - Check Detailed Collection Report

Bimbisara opened at Rs 9.25 crore in India and went on to garner Rs 7.75 crore on Saturday. After three days at the ticket window, Bimbisara stands at Rs 29.8 crore with a total share of Rs 18.1 crore. The film has done stupendously well in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions despite the release of Sita Ramam which stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Talking about Sita Ramam, the film has crossed Rs 22 crores worldwide.

Bimbisara will be benefited from the government holiday Muharram today!