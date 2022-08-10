Bimbisara Box Office Collection Day 5: Telugu actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s film Bimbisara has been performing massive at the box office. Directed by Mallidi Vasishta, the film has already attained breakeven in all areas in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on day 5. The box office collections (including GST) of the film, according to the PR, are as follows. Bimbisara features Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Catherine Tresa and Prakash Raj among others. After going strong on Monday at the Box Office, Bimbisara has now grossed Rs 38 crore worldwide. Bimbisara collects Rs 2.52 crores on Tuesday (Moharrum holiday) in Telugu states. Highest than the Monday number. Total share so far in AP + TG is Rs 20.62 crores! This is the first Rs 20 crore film for Kalyan Ram. Blockbuster!Also Read - Bimbisara Box Office Collection Day 4: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s Film Maintains Good Hold, Makes Better Than Sita Ramam – Check Detailed Report

State wise Bimbisara’s box office collection

Nizam – 89 Lakh

Vizag – 37 Lakh

Ceeded – 62 Lakh

Krishna – 13.25 Lakh

Guntur – 17 Lakh

Nellore – 6 Lakh

East – 15 Lakh

West – 11 Lakh

With this, Bimbisara collected a total of Rs. 2.50 crores share in the Telugu states. To note, the total collections of Bimbisara crossed Rs. 20.70 crores in AP and TS. According to AndhraBoxOffice.com, the total worldwide collection (gross) is Rs 38.9 crore. Bimbisara is reaching toward double blockbuster as the film is all set to cross Rs 40 crore.

Because of Bimbisara‘s success, expectations are high for Kalyan Ram’s next from the audience as well as the trade. According to the reports, Kalyan Ram’s next is going to be Devil.