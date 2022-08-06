Bimbisara Box Office Day 1: Kalyan Ram’s magnum opus Bimbisara has hit the bull’s eye with not just the rave reviews for its engaging storytelling, but box office numbers as well. The fantasy action saga written and directed by debutant Mallidi Vasishta received positive reviews from netizens on Friday. Bimbisara has also faired well with decent collections on its day 1. According to trade experts the film has turned out to be Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s best in terms of Friday earnings so far. Bimbisara has had a terrific start with over 47% recovery as per an Andhra Box Office report. The fantasy action-adventure has collected Rs. 9.50 crores approx on Friday in India, earning Rs. 6.25 crores share, according to multiple media sources. Bimbisara‘s Friday numbers are career best for Kalyan Ram, doubling his previous best opener ISM (2016) which collected Rs. 4.20 crores (Rs. 3 crores share) in Telugu states, as per a Pinkvilla report.Also Read - Bimbisara Twitter Review: Kalyan Ram's Fantasy Actioner Hailed by Netizens For Its Grand Theatrical Experience

Check out the tweets by Andhra Box Office on Bimbisara’s Friday earnings:

#Bimbisara Vizag area brought for ₹1.68 crores, has recovered a share of ₹90 lakhs ( including GST ) on it’s first day. Sensational start and will breakeven in the 1st weekend itself! pic.twitter.com/cbG73hB0DV — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) August 6, 2022

Bimbisara’s worldwide theatrical rights fetched Rs. 15 crores approx and that should be recovered quite easily, probably over the weekend itself, according to Andhra box office. The film has a good start overseas as well, expected to earn $225K plus in USA for the weekend, as per Pinkvilla.

Bimbisara’s opening day territorial breakdown is as follows:

Nizam – Rs. 3.30 crores (Rs. 1.90 crores share)

Ceeded – Rs. 1.65 crores (Rs. 1.25 crores share)

Andhra – Rs. 3.85 crores (Rs. 2.75 crores share)

AP/TS – Rs. 8.80 crores (Rs. 5.90 crores share)

Karnataka – Rs. 50 lakhs (Rs. 25 lakhs share)

Tamil Nadu/Kerala – Rs. 10 lakhs (Rs. 5 lakhs share)

Rest of India – Rs. 10 lakhs (Rs. 5 lakhs share)

India – Rs. 9.50 crores (Rs. 6.25 crores share)

The above numbers are based on estimates shared by Andhra Box Office and Pinkvilla so far.

The other Telugu release this week was Sita Ramam starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in stellar roles.

For more updates on Bimbisara box office collection, check out this space at India.com.