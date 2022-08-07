Bimbisara Box Office Day 2: Kalyan Ram starrer epic fantasy actioner Bimbisara has finally ended Telugu film industry’s dry run at the box office after nine weeks. The magnum opus that had a humungous opening on Friday, faired well on Saturday as well. Bimbisara had a 47% recovery on Day 1 itself according to Andhra Box Office report. The Mallidi Vasishta directorial collected Rs. 9.50 Crore approx in India with an earning share of Rs. 6.25 Crore as per multiple media sources. Bimbisara collected Rs 7.75 Crore on Saturday with its total two days earnings upto Rs 17 Crore. The film managed to do business of Rs 15 Crore for theatrical rights.Also Read - Sita Ramam Box Office Day 2: Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur's Romantic Saga Witnesses Slight Dip - Check Detailed Report

Check out Bimbisara’s total collections at the Indian box office:

Friday – Rs. 9.25 Crore

Saturday – Rs. 7.75 Crore

Total – Rs. 17 Crore

Bimbisara created new benchmark for success with a new record. Andhra Box Office tweeted, “In 2022 No one else managed to Break-even (Theatricals) in 1st weekend itself like #Bimbisara, a Decent film made for theatrical experience. A Hit after 9 Weeks for Tollywood when films are crashing from 1st Day afternoon and most are worried about what the future might hold!” In another tweet it wrote, “#Bimbisara : Apart from its interesting enough concept, theatre worthy visuals, #KalyanRam being a producer himself made sure to not to demand crazy asking prices. Opted for a win-win deals and right from the Top to a D Centre 3rd Party Buyer, All stakeholders will taste profits.” Also Read - Bimbisara Box Office Day 1: Kalyan Ram Starrer Fantasy Actioner Faires Decent in India - Check Out The Detailed Report

Check out the tweets by Andhra Box Office:

In 2022 No one else managed to Break-even (Theatricals) in 1st weekend itself like #Bimbisara, a Decent film made for theatrical experience. A Hit after 9 Weeks for Tollywood when films are crashing from 1st Day afternoon and most are worried about what the future might hold! https://t.co/pncSAmF1XU pic.twitter.com/IGyzSW0gbU — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) August 7, 2022

#Bimbisara : Apart from its interesting enough concept, theatre worthy visuals, #KalyanRam being a producer himself made sure to not to demand crazy asking prices. Opted for a win-win deals and right from the Top to a D Centre 3rd Party Buyer, All stakeholders will taste profits. https://t.co/55zVPkQZOo — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) August 7, 2022

Bimbisara’s opening day territorial breakdown is as follows:

Nizam – Rs. 3.30 Crore (Rs. 1.90 Crore share)

Ceeded – Rs. 1.65 Crore (Rs. 1.25 Crore share)

Andhra – Rs. 3.85 Crore (Rs. 2.75 Crore share)

AP/TS – Rs. 8.80 Crore (Rs. 5.90 Crore share)

Karnataka – Rs. 50 Lakh (Rs. 25 Lakh share)

Tamil Nadu/Kerala – Rs. 10 Lakh (Rs. 5 Lakh share)

Rest of India – Rs. 10 Lakh (Rs. 5 Lakh share)

India – Rs. 9.50 Crore (Rs. 6.25 Crore share)

Bimbisara has had a massive 81% recovery from its worldwide collections so far. The other Telugu release this week was Sita Ramam starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in stellar roles.

For more updates on Bimbisara box office collection, check out this space at India.com.