Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Manifest Baby Girl: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's pregnancy announcement is one of the hottest topics at the gossip tabloids these days. The crazy fandom of the power couple can't contain their announcement on social media. Netizens have been showering love and best wishes to the soon parents-to-be. Bipasha, who has always been honest and upfront about her personal life keeps on sharing the joy of embracing motherhood on her Instagram posts. The actor recently opened up on her pregnancy, embracing parenthood and why she believes in manifestation and refers to the baby as 'She'.

BIAPASHA BASU SAYS SHE BELIEVES IN ‘MANIFESTATION’

Bipasha, in an interaction with Times of India said, "Karan and I were clear from the beginning that we wanted a baby. I don't have any thoughts on why it is so late or why it took time. For me, this is the right time. I believe this is when we were supposed to have our baby." She stated that both herself and Karan believe in manifestation and ever since they wanted to be parents they hoped for a baby girl. Bipasha also told "I know a baby is a beautiful gift, and we are supposed to be in acceptance of any gender, and the bigger picture is that, but we call our baby 'she'." The couple has believed it's a baby girl since they wanted to embrace parenthood.

Karan and Bipasha tied the knot in April 2016 and are all set to welcome their first baby.

