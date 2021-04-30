Mumbai: Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are celebrating their 5 years to monkey love! The star couple are celebrating 5 years of their wedding (Monkeyversary as they call it) on April 30. The couple is in quarantine amid the second wave of coronavirus in India. On their wedding anniversary, Karan and Bipasha have taken to their respective Instagram accounts to express just how much blessed they are to be able to spend a lifetime of togetherness. Bipasha Basu wrote: “Happy 5th Monkeyversary my love. You are my everything”. Karan shared the same post and further mentioned: “And you are my everything”. Also Read - Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover’s Bandra Apartment Has Terrace Garden, Painting Studio And Expansive Bedroom

Bipasha Basu and Kraan Singh Grover fell in love while shooting for film Alone and tied the knot in 2016. The couple is going strong with each other.

On the professional front, Bipasha was last seen in the thriller film titled Aadat opposite Karan Singh Grover. The film is produced by Mika Singh and is directed by Bhushan Patel. The film has been written by Vikram Bhatt. It also features Miss India Natasha Suri and Bigg Boss fame Sonali Raut in important roles. On the other hand, Karan was last seen in Qubool Hai 2.0 opposite Surbhi Jyoti.