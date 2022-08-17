Bipasha Basu Pregnancy Video: Mommy-to-be Bipasha Basu has shared a new video of her baby bump where she is seen playing around the camera to show her tummy and the pregnancy glow in a sheer black gorgeous dress. Bipasha captioned, “Look! #lovemybabybump #pregnantandconfident #lovemybody #loveyourself.” In the dubbed video, Bipasha could be seen saying ‘Look I’ve got a baby in my belly’ as she shows her baby bump in a black bodycon dress. She kept her hair open and makeup heavy in the reel video.Also Read - Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover Announce Pregnancy With Beautiful Pictures: 'Making us a Little More Whole...'

Soon after Bipasha dropped the adorable video, her celebrity friends and fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover. Also Read - Bipasha Basu is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Child With Karan Singh Grover: Reports

Actor R Madhwan commented, “Wowwweee. CONGRATULATIONS… I AM SO SO SO HAPPY FOR BOTH OF YOU…. Yipeeeeeeee.. have a lovely pregnancy and a wonderful delivery.” Bipasha’s hubby Karan Singh Grover wrote, “Yeah look!!!! My baby in your belly!” Also Read - Here Is The Truth Behind Bipasha Basu Expecting Her First Child With Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha and Karan, on Tuesday, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha penned a heartfelt post announcing her pregnancy. “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee,” she wrote.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel’s film Alone in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.