Bipasha Basu Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Latest Bold Maternity Photoshoot, see Pic

Bipasha Basu’s Pregnancy Photoshoot Is The Best Thing You Will See Today. See Pic

Bipasha Basu Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Latest Bold Maternity Photoshoot

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu who is all set to welcome her first child with husband Karan Singh Grover, dropped a gorgeous, sexy and bold picture from her latest maternity photoshoot. Bipasha is seen flaunting her growing baby bump while sitting in a golden ensemble. She flaunted her legs, and thighs and wrote about loving your body. Bipasha captioned the post: “Love yourself at all times. Love the body you live in.” She added the hashtags #mamatobe, #mypregnancyjourney #loveyourself, #staybodypositive, #healthiswealth and #embraceyourself.”

Far from being shy about flaunting her baby bump, actress Bipasha Basu has instead set goals for women on how to embrace their bodies during pregnancy.

Bipasha Basu’s hot and bold pregnancy shoot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Reacting to her bold maternity photoshoot, actress Arti Singh dropped a smiling face with heart eyes emojis. One of Bipasha’s fans wrote, “Can’t wait to see Baby Basu Grover 😍❤️😍 😍❤️🥰😁😍❤️😍😁❤️”.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced their pregnancy on social media in

August. The couple took to Instagram and dropped amazing pictures from their maternity photoshoot. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met during the shooting of the 2015 film Alone. The couple got married on April 2016 as per Bengali traditions.