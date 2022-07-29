Bipasha Basu is Pregnant: Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child. The duo is married for six years and rumours are rife that they are gearing up to welcome their first soon. Neither Bipasha nor Karan has made any official statement on the news but an entertainment portal reported that the star couple is just waiting for the right time to break the news.Also Read - Bipasha Basu Comes in Shamita Shetty's Support After Tejasswi Prakash Age-Shames Her in Bigg Boss 15

Karan and Bipasha got married on April 30 in a Bengali wedding ceremony. Speaking to Pinkvilla, a source close to the couple said, “We have now learnt that Bipasha and Karan are expecting their first child. The duo will be making an official announcement soon. According to a source close to the actor-couple, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are in a very happy space, and are excited to become parents soon (sic).” Also Read - Bipasha Basu Birthday: Bipasha Basu Turns 43 Today, Checkout Her Most Bold And Glamorous Looks So Far

Bipasha and Karan have been going strong for seven years now. The couple met on the sets of their 2015 horror film Alone and fell in love with each. They decided to take the plunge and organised a grand wedding where the who’s who of the film industry was invited including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others. Also Read - Bipasha Basu Responds to Pregnancy Speculations, Here's What She Said

Karan and Bipasha are yet to confirm the news.