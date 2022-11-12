Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover Blessed With a Baby Girl

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have become proud parents to baby girl.

Published: November 12, 2022 2:51 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover Welcome Baby Girl: Power couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been blessed with a baby girl. The duo had officially announced on August 16, 2022 that Bipasha is expecting. On Sunday, November 2022, Bipasha and Karan became proud parents to a daughter.

This is a developing story.


