Bipasha Basu pregnancy announcement: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced their pregnancy in a beautiful post on social media on Tuesday morning. The couple shared photos from Bipasha’s maternity photoshoot and wrote a heartfelt note about how they are gearing up to welcome their first child into the world. They mentioned that a baby will soon make them ‘more whole than we used to be’ in the caption of their post.

A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee😄❤️

Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby🙏

Durga Durga🙏(sic)."

Check Bipasha and Karan’s pregnancy announcement here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

In her photoshoot, Bipasha can be seen flaunting the baby bump as Karan kisses her. The actor wears an oversized white shirt and cradles her baby bump in the photos from her maternity shoot.

The news comes days after many media reports suggested that the couple is expecting their first child and will soon make an official announcement. Karan and Bipasha got married in April 2016 in a Bengali wedding ceremony. The duo has been going strong ever since. We congratulate them!