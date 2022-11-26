Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover Share First Ever PHOTO of Their Daughter Devi – Check Caption!

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover shared the first-ever picture of their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover with a special caption - Check here!

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover Share First Ever PHOTO of Their Daughter Devi - Check Caption!

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who recently embraced parenthood, dropped an adorable picture of their little baby girl Devi Basu Singh Grover. The new mom also shared the recipe for her sweet angel in the caption. The couple held baby Devi with utmost love and warmth in the picture. The little ones’ face is hidden with a white heart emoji. The picture was taken at the dusk from their balcony and the new parents cannot keep their eyes off her. Bipasha Basu captioned the photo, “Our recipe for making a sweet baby angel👼🧿1) Quarter cup of you 2) Quarter cup of me 3) Half cup of Ma’s blessings and love 4) Topped up with magic & awesomeness 5) 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine. 6) Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste❤️.”

BIPASHA BASU-KARAN SINGH GROVER WITH THEIR DAUGHTER DEVI

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

The picture went viral in no time as their fans and loved ones shower immense love in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Love love and only love.” Another user wrote, “Om namah shivay 🕉️🙏 Beautiful pic 😍😘🤍.” Actor Sophie Choudry, Malaika Arora and others also reacted to the viral post.

The Bollywood couple welcomed the little munchkin into the world, six years after their marriage. The couple shared a loving picture to share the good news with her fans and followers. They also revealed the name and meaning of their little girl. Bipasha and Karan were cradling the baby’s feet in the photo shared by the actor. She captioned it, “Blessed 🙏🔱🧿.”

BIPASHA BASU-KARAN SINGH GROVER WELCOME BABY GIRL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh met on the sets of the horror film Alone in 2015. The couple tied the knot a year after dating each other and welcomed their first child on November 12, 2022. Bipasha and Karan revealed about their pregnancy via special pictures on Instagram in August.

Watch this space for more updates on Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover!