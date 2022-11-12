Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover Share First Photo of Daughter ‘Devi’ – Know It’s Meaning

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover shared first picture of their daughter ‘Devi’ in with a heartfelt note.

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover Welcome Baby Girl: Power couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been blessed with a baby girl. The duo had officially announced on August 16, 2022 that Bipasha is expecting. On Sunday, November 12, 2022, Bipasha and Karan became proud parents to a daughter, Pinkvilla confirmed the news. Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Bipasha Basu shared that she and Karan had been trying for a baby before the pandemic, but then they dropped the idea after the pandemic hit. “In 2021 we decided to try again, and God has been kind, we conceived,” she said. Now, the couple have confirmed the news on their Instagram handles and named their daughter ‘Devi’.

CHECK OUT BIPASHA BASU’S EMOTIONAL POST ON DAUGHTER DEVI’S BIRTH:

BIPASHA BASU DEDICATES HEARTFELT NOTE TO DAUGHTER DEVI

Along with a picture of the newborn’s tiny feet, the couple posted a joint note that read, “12.11.12 Devi Basu Singh Grover The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine.” Bipasha captioned her post as “Blessed 🙏🔱🧿.” Dia Mirza congratulated the couple and wrote in her comment, “Welcome to this world little one 🐯🐯🐯 Love love and more love always! Can’t wait to meet you. All our blessings ❤️❤️❤️.”

WHAT DOES DEVI MEAN – SIGNIFICANCE IN RELIGION?

Devi is the Sanskrit word for ‘goddess’; the masculine form is deva. Devi and deva mean ‘heavenly, divine, anything of excellence’, and are also gender-specific terms for a deity in Hinduism. The concept and reverence for goddesses appears in the Vedas, which were composed around the 3rd millennium BCE. Lakshmi, Parvati, Durga, Saraswati, Sita, Radha and Kali, are the Goddesses revered as Mahamaya or Mahatripursundari Devi. They are worshipped as the epitome of divine energy that controls the entire universe and cosmos. The medieval era Puranas witness a major expansion in mythology and literature associated with Devi, with texts such as the Devi Mahatmya, wherein she manifests as the ultimate truth and supreme power. Devi and her primary form Parvati are viewed as central in the Hindu traditions of Shaktism and Shiavism.

CHECK OUT BIPASHA BASU’S FUN DANCING REEL WITH KARAN SINGH GROVER:

BIPASHA BASU’S HEARFELT NOTE FOR PREGNANT MOTHERS

Bipasha recently posted a fun dancing reel with her husband Karan and captioned her post as, “🧿❤️🙏😂 Can barely move nor groove anymore 🙈😂 #parentstobe #mamatobe #loveyourself. The actor had also shot for a maternity photoshoot and wrote a heartfelt caption encouraging pregnant women. Her post read as “Love yourself at all times ❤️🧿Love the body you live in ❤️#mamatobe #mypregnancyjourney #loveyourself #staybodypositive #healthiswealth #embraceyourself.”

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover shared screen space for the first time on the sets of horror-thriller Alone (2015). They tied the knot in April 2016 after dating for one year.

