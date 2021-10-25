Mumbai: Bipasha Basu, who was holidaying in Maldives with her family, has returned to Mumbai. She has always been one of the fittest divas in the Indian film industry, ever. However, her weight gain pictures have raised questions if she is pregnant? There are a lot of speculations around her pregnancy and therefore in a recent chat with Hindustan Times, the actor spoke about her the several speculations on her pregnancy. Bipasha said, “My family life is extremely important to me. And I know there have been a lot of speculations about me being pregnant, on and off when I put on weight.”Also Read - Dino Morea On Bond With Ex GF Bipasha Basu: 'Equation Is Great, We Are Very Friendly'

On being an ambassador of fitness, Bipasha also mentioned that she is allowed to gain weight as and when she would like to. "I know that I'm an ambassador of fitness. But there is a time when I can let go a little bit and live life a little bit. It is not that I'm becoming unhealthy. But the speculations are always going to be there till the time people see me with an actual baby". She added by saying, "They are wishing for a family for me, and it is a sweet thought. If that's supposed to happen, it will happen. The constant scrutiny doesn't bother me. They're not saying something evil about me. It's just that I'm not pregnant, so that's sad", the actor further said.

Rumours about Bipasha being pregnant began doing rounds when she shared pictures of her after gaining weight.