Bipasha Basu Shares Cute Video of Hubby Karan Singh Grover: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are the most happening parents-to-be of B-town. Bipasha, on Friday took to her Instagram handle to post a cute video of hubby Karan Singh Grover singing to her baby bump. The mother-to-be captioned her post as “Dad Mode ❤️😍 @iamksgofficial ❤️ Singing to baby , talking to baby … soothe’s the baby in the womb. #parentstobe #monkeylove #littlemonkeyontheway #dadmode.” Karan, in the close-up shot from the viral clip can be seen singing, “I have waited for so long so say this to you.” Netizens teared up with emotional comments and emojis over the sweet video clip.Also Read - Bipasha Basu Flaunts Baby Bump And Pregnancy Glow in Black Sheer Dress, Watch Latest Adorable Video

A fan reacting to the video wrote, “God bless u both of u.” Another fan commented, “So cuteeeee god bless you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Another netizen wrote, “Ohhh,, how sweet Mr. Wood bee Daddy 💓💓😘😘😘.” A user also commented, “Crying happy tears 😢😢 so so so beautiful thu thu thu touchwood ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” The power couple had announced their pregnancy last week. Sharing pictures from their maternity shoot the couple shared a note which read as “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee.” Also Read - Bipasha Basu is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Child With Karan Singh Grover: Reports

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot on April 30, 2016. The couple have worked together in the movie Alone and the web series Dangerous.

