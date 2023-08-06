Home

During a live Instagram session, Bipasha Basu broke down as she revealed her daughter Devi was born with two holes in her heart. The actress shared how it was a difficult period for her family as her baby had to go through a open-heart surgery.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were blessed with their first child, a baby girl on November 12, 2022. The couple announced her name Devi Basu Singh Grover through a special post on Instagram. During a live session with Neha Dhupia, Bipasha opened up about her daughter’s difficult journey as she suffered from Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD). The actress got emotional as she revealed that Devi was born with two holes in her heart and had to undergo heart surgery after three months.

Speaking about her motherhood phase, Bipasha Basu said ”Our journey has been very different from any normal mother-father, it has been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face right now. I would not wish this to happen to any mother. For a new mother, when you get to know that… I got to know on the third day of me having a baby that our baby is born with two holes in her heart. I thought I’ll not share this, but I’m sharing this because I feel that there are a lot of mothers, who helped me in this journey, and it was very difficult to find those mothers… ”

She added how she and Karan got numb after hearing this shocking news, ”We didn’t even understand what a VSD is. It is ventricular septal defect… We went through a crazy period. We didn’t discuss this with our family, we both were in a little bit of a blur. We wanted to celebrate but we were a little numb, me and Karan. The first five months have been very difficult for us. But Devi has been fabulous from day one. We were told that every month, we have to do a scan to know if it’s healing on its own. But the kind of large hole that she had, we were told that it was doubtful, you will have to go through surgery. And the surgery is best done, when the child is three-months-old.”

Bipasha Basu Breaks Down After Revealing Daughter Devi’s Open-Heart Surgery:

Bipasha revealed that the surgery happened, when Devi was three-months-old, and the operation went on for six hours. She said ‘Karan was not ready and I was ready’ but was anxious the whole time. She broke down and further said ”You feel so sad, so burdened and so conflicted, because how can you put a child in open heart surgery? Something natural will happen, and people like us who are believers, we try to manifest it with our thoughts that it will start healing on itself. In the first month, it didn’t happen, in the second month, didn’t happen. And I remember the third month, when we went for the scan, I pretty much did all the research, met surgeons, had been to hospitals, spoken to doctors, and I was kind of ready, Karan was not ready.

She was relieved when the surgery was successful, adding her daughter is fine now, ”I knew that she had to be okay and I knew that she will be okay. And she is okay now. But the tough decision was to get your child operated at the right place and at the right time.”

