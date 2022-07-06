Ranveer Singh as Shaktimaan: Here’s a good news for all the ‘Shaktimaan’ fans as if reports are to be believed, then Ranveer Singh who celebrates his birthday today(July 6) could play the role of first Indian superhero on silver screen. The Mukesh Khanna starrer Indian superhero television show that aired in 90s is all set to get a movie adaptation and several online reports suggest that Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been approached for the titular role.Also Read - Ranveer Singh's Birthday: Band Baaja Baaraat to Padmaavat, a Look At Actor's Top 5 Breakthrough Performances

While there's no confirmation yet, reports claim that makers feel Ranveer will be able to bring the charisma to the superhero character. As the actor has films in the pipeline, talks are on with the actor and his team. A source associated with the film informed IndiaToday that Ranveer has been approached for the role and he is interested as well. "Ranveer has shown a keen interest in playing Shaktimaan, the Indian superhero. The makers too feel that Ranveer can bring a natural charisma to the superhero character, who was first introduced in 1997. Talks are on with the actor and the team."

Mukesh Khanna, whose played the original Shaktimaan is going to produce the film. The film's teaser was released in February this year and the announcement read, "One of #India's major superstars will enact the title role."

Since then fans were eagerly waiting for the official announcement of the film and there were several speculations about the actors who would step into Mukesh Khann’s shoes, but now looks like makers have zeroed down to Ranveer.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is currently busy wrapping up Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt.

First Indian superhero Shaktimaan

Touted as first Indian superhero, Shaktimaan aired as television series for 8 years in the late 90s and early 2000, with Mukesh Khanna playing the titular role. Actors like Vaishnavi, Kitu Gidwani, Tom Alter, Shikha Swaroop, Ganjendra Chauhan, and many others were a part of the show. The show was a massive hit amongst audience especially children and later on it was aired on several other Indian TV channels in various languages.