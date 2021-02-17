Bigg Boss 14 contestant and BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s house has been reportedly robbed. Her house in Hisar, Haryana was broken and valuables including gold, cash worth Rs 10 lakh, a licensed revolver were stolen. In her complaint, Sonali said that the robbery took place when she was in Chandigarh. She came to know though there were CCTV cameras in the house which didn’t have footage as the thieves took the digital video recorder (DVR) with them. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Finale Week: Will Nikki Tamboli Take Rs 6 Lakh And Quit The Show?

HTM Station House Officer (SHO) Sukhjit said that the theft case is being probed. Phogat in her complaint said on February 9, she went to Chandigarh after locking her house. When she returned to Hisar on February 15, the locks were broken, police said. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14, February 16, 2021, Finale Week Highlights: Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla's Romantic Moments Win Hearts, Rakhi Sawant Goes Emotional

Phogat gave details of her house robbery that also included silverware, a silver pot, a .22 bore licensed pistol and eight cartridges. All these items were missing from the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Finale Week Voting Trends: Rubina Dilaik To Emerge as Winner, Rahul Vaidya as First Runner-up?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonali Singh BJP (@sonali_phogat_official)



Sonali Phogat, who is a BJP leader, grabbed headlines for creating ruckus inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. She fought with Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan over paranthas. The fight was for throwing a paratha in the dustbin, she tried her best to be seen. The housemates had also complained against Sonali Phogat for allegedly threatening them on national TV.