Sonali Phogat Dies: Life is so uncertain. The country is left shocked yet again after Tiktok star and BJP leader Sonali Phogat died of heart attack in Goa on Monday night. She was only 42. She had contested the last assembly election as BJP candidate from Adampur Assembly constituency against Kuldeep Bishnoi. Phogat was the also vice president of Mahila Morcha of BJP, Haryana. She was also in-charge of scheduled tribe morcha in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh. In addition, Sonali was a popular face on social media and was known as a popular Tik Tok star before the app got banned by Indian government in 2020. Phogat rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 14, which was won by TV actress Rubina Diliak.

SONALI’S LAST SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS:

Just hours before her death, Sonali had shared a new profile picture on Twitter and uploaded a new video on Instagram.

SEE HER LAST TWITTER POST HERE:

In the Instagram video, she is seen covering her face with a pink dupatta and is acting on Mohammad Rafi’s song ‘Rukh se jara nikab to hata do mere hazoor…’.

SEE HER LAST INSTAGRAM POST HERE:

According to a News 18 report, the 42-year-old leader had complained of uneasiness to her staff on Monday after which she was taken to the hospital. Currently, the post mortem is being conducted and the local police are on their way to the hospital.