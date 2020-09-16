BJP MLA Nitish Rane has written to Union home minister Amit Shah requesting him to give security to Disha Salian’s fiancé Rohan Rai as he is speculating that Rohan is ‘scared to return to Mumbai’ because of ‘pressure from influential people’ and said that his testimony could be crucial in establishing a link between Disha and Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Flatmate Siddharth Pitani to CBI: After Disha Salian's Death, He Feared His Life, Said 'I Will Be Killed'

In his letter, Shah wrote, "I am writing to draw your attention to the ongoing investigation in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian, both of whom have died in mysterious circumstances. It is surprising that Rohan Rai, a young budding actor who was Disha's live-in partner has not ever been questioned by the Mumbai police for details on what could have led to Disha's death on June 8, 2020 when she was found lying on the ground on her building compound in Malad-Malvani in Mumbai."

"Rohan was present in the house when she allegedly fell from the high rise building but despite that, it is said that he went down to the spot only 20 or 25 minutes later, which points to suspicious behaviour," he added.

He further wrote, “Rohan has subsequently fled from Mumbai or may have been asked to leave Mumbai to avoid any scrutiny. I assume he is scared to return to Mumbai where the case is being investigated. This may be due to some pressure from influential people on him. I request you to kindly provide him with security so that he is safe when he returns to Mumbai. His statement to the CBI will be crucial to the ongoing investigation and a key link to unraveling both deaths—of Disha and Sushant since it is my strong belief that both these deaths are linked.”

While Disha Salian fell to her death from the 14th floor of a high-rise building on June 8, Sushant was found hanging at his residence on June 14.