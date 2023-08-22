Home

Entertainment

BJP Politician Says Aishwarya Rai Got Beautiful Eyes Because She ‘Ate Fish Daily’, Gets Schooled For His Senseless Remark

BJP Politician Says Aishwarya Rai Got Beautiful Eyes Because She ‘Ate Fish Daily’, Gets Schooled For His Senseless Remark

BJP politician Vijaykumar Gavit thought he would get the audience's validation and probably make his speech sound interesting when he mentioned Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and credited 'eating fish' for her beauty.

BJP politician's frivolous remark against Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Mumbai: Cinema is a vulnerable space and cinema people are often treated as individuals who would do anything to maintain their everlasting youth. Case in point: the latest statement made by a minister about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and how her beautiful eyes are a result of eating fish. On Monday, a Maharashtra minister used the actor’s eyes as an example to justify his point during a speech.

Trending Now

The BJP politician Vijaykumar Gavit was talking about the benefits of eating fish when he mentioned the former Miss World. As per a report published in PTI, he mentioned Aishwarya’s eyes while commenting on the regular consumption of fish. The minister later got trolled for the same by his own fellow politicians but at that time, hitting on the industry people probably seemed like the best way to get validation from the audience or best, to add sense to what he was saying.

Gavit, whose daughter Heena Gavit is a Lok Sabha member of the BJP, said, “People who consume fish on a daily basis develop smooth skin and their eyes sparkle. If anyone looks at you, the person will get attracted (towards you). Did I tell you about Aishwarya Rai? She lived near the seashore in Mangaluru. She would consume fish daily. Have you seen her eyes? You will also have eyes like her (sic).”

Now, Aishwarya is renowned for her stunning blue eyes and is considered one of the most beautiful women in the world. But, no doctor or researcher ever credited a fish for her beauty. That’s the same thing that BJP MLA Nitesh Rane highlighted while responding to Gavit’s popular comment. He said, “I eat fish daily. My eyes should have become like that (like those of Aishwarya Rai). I will ask Gavit sahib if there is any research on this.”

Another politician, NCP legislator Amol Mitkar called out the minister for the statement and advised him to pay attention to the challenges experienced by the tribal communities, rather than making ‘frivolous’ remarks.

This is not the first time that Indian politicians made derogatory comments against an actress to attract more eyeballs or worst, laughs during their speech. When Jayram Jayalalithaa was in power, terms like ‘temptress’, ‘vixen playing tricks’ and ‘women with loose morals’ were often used against her or to trash her political decisions. Smriti Irani, Jaya Prada, Hema Malini and other politicians who have worked in the movies are often chastised for their past choices and are ridiculed for ‘dancing’ and ‘romancing’ on screens.

Your thoughts on Gavit’s statement about Aishwarya?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES