With the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement erupting in America, the online video streaming platform Netflix has added a Black Lives Matter section to its genre tab, responding to viewers' interest in titles related to racial injustice, discrimination and systemic racism. The new collection of entertainment programs consist of over 45 titles about racial injustice faced by African-Americans.

According to Variety, the collection about the experience of the black community is available for American subscribers. Some of the entertainment programs included in the 'Black Lives Matter' collection are Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods, Ava DuVernay's 13th, and When They See Us, hit series Orange Is The New Black, and oscar-winning Moonlight and many others.

To promote the content, Netflix has started displaying a popup screen, featuring the collection as soon as the users log in to the platform. The online streamer has also added the curated collection to the notifications of the users. "When we say "Black Lives Matter," we also mean "Black storytelling matters."⁣ ⁣ With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time – we're starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience. When you log onto Netflix today, you will see a carefully curated list of titles that only begin to tell the complex and layered stories about racial injustice and Blackness in America. ⁣ ⁣ netflix.com/blacklivesmatter⁣," Netflix captioned the post promoting the new collection.

A description of the collection is also mentioned on the YouTube page of Netflix. Users can access the collection by searching for ‘Black Lives Matter’ in the main menu and also through the drop-down menu.

On May 25, George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during an arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit bill. He died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. Floyd’s death triggered demonstrations and anti-racism protests in more than 75 U.S. cities and around the world against police brutality, police racism, and lack of police accountability.

