Black OTT: When And Where to Watch to Amitabh Bachchan-Rani Mukerji’s Film on Its 19th Anniversary

Black OTT Release: Black, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, celebrated its 19th anniversary of release on Sunday, February 4. Here's how and when you can watch the film -

Black OTT Release: In the 2005 film Black, Sanjay Leela Bhansali told the touching and remarkable tale of a teacher and student. After the film’s 2005 premiere, viewers were able to watch the amazing performances of main actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji on television; however, the film was not previously available on OTT. This year, Black achieves a historic milestone by releasing its first-ever digital release in conjunction with its 19th anniversary celebration.



Here’s When And How to Watch Black on OTT

Black’s first-ever digital distribution was announced by the well-known OTT platform Netflix in commemoration of this momentous occasion. This gives audiences the chance to relive the film’s rich emotional content and stunning cinematography in the comfort of their own homes. The official Instagram account for the streaming service posted a moving scene from the movie along with a heartfelt comment to mark the occasion. Netflix India announcement text read, ” It’s been 19 years since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black released, and today we’re celebrating it’s first-ever digital release on Netflix! Debraj and Michelle’s journey has been an inspiration to all of us, and we hope it instills you with strength and compassion ❤️ #BlackOnNetflix (sic).”

Black OTT Release Details OUT:

It’s been 19 years since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black released, and today we’re celebrating it’s first ever digital release on Netflix!

Debraj and Michelle’s journey has been an inspiration to all of us, and we hope it instills you with strength and compassion ❤️… pic.twitter.com/PfJnqHQ5V4 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 4, 2024

Bhansali painted a vivid and precise picture of a world enveloped in a never-ending darkness, where light somehow finds its way. It’s the goal of an educator and look at the wonder of a student. The movie depicts brave steps taken from darkness to light. The trip from night to day provides an amazing description of a routine life.

Black received mostly positive reviews, with reviewers praising director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, and the movie’s narrative. At the 53rd National Film Awards, the movie won three times. Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s Best Costume Design, Bachchan’s Best Actor, and Best Feature Film in Hindi were all won by the movie.

