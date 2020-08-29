Actor Chadwick Boseman, who rose to fame as Black Panther in the Marvel superhero universe, passed away on Friday after his struggle with colon cancer. The 43-year-old actor was diagnosed with cancer four years ago. Also Read - Waited For 2 Hours to Get the Perfect Shot: Pune Photographer on Viral Black Leopard Picture

The actor's publicist Nicki Fioravante issued an official statement in which they mentioned it was his career's 'honour to bring King TChalla to life in Black Panther'. The entire statement read:

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much, his family said in the statement. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilsons Ma Raineys Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King TChalla to life in Black Panther."

As the news went viral on social media, the fans remembered the much-loved actor and his performance in the role of Marvel’s first black superhero.

Boseman’s cancer diagnosis was not revealed in the media. It was only in April this year that fans took to social media and expressed concern about his health. As he played the role of TChalla, the actor made the audience go crazy with his signature ‘Wakanda Forever’ salute from the movie Black panther.

May his soul rest in peace!