Black Panther Wakanda Forever Box Office Collection Day 2: Marvel Film Creates Storm, Check Detailed Report

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Box Office Collection Day 2: The film starring Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Michael B Jordan, Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o made up to Rs 14 crore nett on Saturday

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Box Office Collection Day 2: Marvel Studios’ latest release has hit the theatres this weekend. A treat for Marvel fans, the Hollywood film has been one of the most anticipated titles, especially after the sad demise of late actor Chadwick Boseman. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Box Office has opened to great numbers and on Day 2, the film showed substantial growth.

Wakanda Forever is creating a storm at the box office

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has shown a growth of 15 to 20 percent in its collections on Saturday, a very good sign for any theatrical film, Hollywood or Indian. The film starring Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Michael B Jordan, Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o made up to Rs 14 crore nett on Saturday taking its two-day box office total in India to Rs 25.50 crore nett. Experts feel if the movie maintains the same growth, it will easily cross the 40-crore mark after Sunday. The worldwide collection is $148.5 million (Approx Rs 12 billion.)

BREAKING: #WakandaForever day 1 extraordinary collections worldwide —$148.5 million. TRENDING NO. 1 globally. Domestic – $84.5m

International – $64m pic.twitter.com/FoL0Q1vyoO — LetsCinema (@letscinema) November 12, 2022

A report published on the portal read, “The film will be a success but there have been three Hollywood films that have hit the 100 crore nett mark post the pandemic and that should be the target for Wakanda Forever…”

Interestingly, the Black Panther movie beats Hindi releases like Uunchai, Double XL.