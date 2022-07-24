Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer: The highly anticipated movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to hit theatres on November 11 by director Ryan Coogler. It will suffice to complete Phase 4. Following the passing of lead actor Chadwick Boseman in 2020, the movie will be the Black Panther’s first appearance since.Also Read - She-Hulk, Fantastic Four, Loki Season 2, And Lot More; Marvel Phase 4 Projects To Watch Out For

Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Trailer Here



In Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Also Read - 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Scores Franchise Best Debut

Black Panther (2018) star Chadwick Boseman gave one of the MCU’s most complex performances as T’Challa, and his untimely death in 2020 presented a difficult task for Marvel. ‘Black Panther 2 opens in theatres on November 11, 2022, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also Read - Farhan Akhtar's Look From Ms Marvel Teaser Goes Viral, Fans Say 'Some Desi Tadka' - WATCH

Watch this space for more updates on Marvel!