Black Widow Leaked Online: Scarlett Johansson starrter Marvel's much-awaited Black Widow was released on July 9 in several countries. While the movie has not been released in India, it has been leaked online.

Yes, the movie has become the latest target of piracy websites and has been leaked on torrent sites including Tamilrockers and Telegram. The leak of the movie is an issue of concern for the makers of the movie because it impacts their earnings.

However, this is not the first time that a movie has been leaked just after its release. Even Marvel's Loki became the target of these torrent websites. Earlier, films and shows such as The Tomorrow War, The Family Man 2, Sardar Ka Grandson, Mumbai Saga, Jathi Ratnalu, Sreekaram, The Priest, Roohi, Bombay Begums, Lahore Confidential, Pudhu Kaalai, Sufiyum Sujatayum, AK vs AK also became the target of piracy sites.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

Meanwhile, Black Widow is likely to be released in India on the streaming platform Disney+ in October. However, there is no confirmation of the same so far.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)