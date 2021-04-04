New Delhi: Stepping into its phase four with a hard thump, Marvel studios on Saturday dropped a new trailer of Black Widow – Marvel Studios’ upcoming spy-thriller, which is undoubtedly one of the highest anticipated movies of 2021. Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh was all set to release in May 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film will hit the big screens on July 9, 2021, and as a premier access title on Disney+. Also Read - Welcome Captain! Chris Evans Joins Instagram to Raise Funds Amid 'COVID-19 Nightmare', Video Crosses 2 Million Views

The Cate Shortland directorial will explore the time period between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War when Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett) was on the run. Considering it'll be the first film in phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Scarlett Johannson can be seen high on the action quotient throughout the trailer. Black Widow also stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross, and David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov and the Red Guardian.

The nearly two-minute-long trailer is enough for fans to go down memory lane and fall in love with Marvel all over again with the background music reminiscing the avengers' time. It shows Natasha confronting the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. On Twitter, Black Widow trailer has generated a lot of mix reactions. One of the user wrote: "I feel like the #BlackWidow movie has the potential of being at the same level as Captain America: The Winter Soldier, thor ragnarok and black panther in terms of script, fight scenes and effects." Another one wrote: "They got Taskmaster out here looking like a gawd damn power ranger villain. You don't deserve this."

“Natasha Romanoff’s story is truly so beautiful and deserves to be made into a TRILOGY, not squeezed into one film #BlackWidow”, wrote the third one.

Check out for more Twitter reactions on the Black Widow trailer:

But I need someone to explain to me why Agatha had more nicknames for Wanda in 30 minutes than all the Avengers combined in all those years she had with them. #Wandavision pic.twitter.com/pbStwakcXt — Elizabeth Olsen Access (@LizzieContent) April 3, 2021

i just know this is going to be one of the best marvel movies #blackwidow pic.twitter.com/BNSSI4fPoa — kiana ᱬ (@scarletswidow) April 3, 2021

I JUST KNOW THIS SCENE IS GONNA BREAK ME #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/7tUNpVWXPX — amber ⧗ (@formerussianspy) April 3, 2021

also nat will never get to see wanda as the scarlet witch pic.twitter.com/U4ZWQZxmr0 — ken (@wandaslizzie) April 3, 2021

Trust me, Taskmaster is going to be a top-tier MCU villain #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/bflnrPBHjd — Ren ᗢ (@wandasolsen) April 3, 2021



The reaction seems to be positive overall so far