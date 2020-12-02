Blackbuck Poaching Case Update: Actor Salman Khan has been exempted from a court appearance in the Blackbuck Poaching case. The actor’s lawyer had submitted an application before the court requesting the judiciary to grant some relief and allow him to not appear until there’s a visible decline in the COVID cases. The court, on Tuesday, allowed the application for exemption and scheduled the next hearing for January 16. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Shardul Pandit Requests Salman Khan For Work, Says 'There's no Work Outside'

Before the nationwide lockdown in March, the court had asked the actor to appear for the hearing. On Tuesday, Additional District and Sessions Judge Brajesh Panwar granted relief to the actor after Salman’s counsel HS Saraswat cited ‘rise’ in the coronavirus cases in Mumbai and Jodhpur and mentioned that it isn’t safe for the actor to travel in such times. Also Read - Blackbuck Poaching Case: Salman Khan Fails to Appear Before Jodhpur Court, Next Hearing on December 19

Mumbai Mirror quoted Saraswat as saying, “Accepting our ground, the court allowed our application for exemption from appearance and listed the matter for hearing on January 16.” Also Read - Bigg Boss Host Salman Khan Gets Death Threat on Facebook Ahead of Hearing on Blackbuck Killing Case

Salman, along with Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, and Neelam were accused in the Blackbuck Poaching case. However, except Salman, everyone else was acquitted by the trial court on the grounds of the benefit of the doubt. Salman was sentenced to five years of imprisonment by the court on April 5, 2018, however, he challenged the judgment in the Jodhpur district and sessions court and got the suspension of the sentence. He was then granted bail by the court. The incident happened during the shooting of Rajshri Films’ Hum Saath-Saath Hain.