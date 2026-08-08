BLACKPINK 10th anniversary: Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa celebrate a decade of K-pop stardom; see BLINKs’ reactions

BLACKPINK celebrates their 10th anniversary, marking a decade of iconic music, global success, unforgettable performances, and a lasting impact on K-pop, and pop culture. Fans worldwide are sharing heartfelt reactions and celebrating K-pop group’s incredible journey.

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BLACKPINK celebrates 10th anniversary (PC: Twitter)

Ten years ago, BLACKPINK made their explosive debut with BOOMBAYAH and WHISTLE, introducing Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa to the K-pop world. Today, BLACKPINK stands among the biggest names to emerge from the industry. From chart-topping songs and sold-out tours to successful solo careers and global fashion deals, the group’s journey has been anything but ordinary. As BLACKPINK celebrates its 10th anniversary on August 8, 2026, BLINKs have been looking back at the moments that made them fall in love with this female K-pop group. For BLINKs around the world, BLACKPINK’s 10th anniversary is more than a milestone – it is a celebration of a decade of music, memories, and four women who continue to inspire millions. But while there is plenty of love for the four members, the anniversary celebrations themselves have also become a talking point among fans.

BLINKs celebrate BLACKPINK 10th anniversary

BLACKPINK officially completed 10 years on August 8, marking a decade since Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa made their debut together in 2016. The milestone has naturally turned into an emotional moment for BLINKs, many of whom have spent years following the group’s music, performances, and individual journeys.

As BLACKPINK marked their 10th anniversary, BLINKs took to social media platforms to celebrate Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa and look back at a decade of memories. One fan wrote, “Happy anniversary to the Pinks!!! What a career.” Another fan wrote, “HAPPY 10TH ANNIVERSARY BLACKPINK! Keep on shining and thriving!”, one X user shared, “Happy 10th. i hope bp stays for another 10!”, another called their journey “a roller coaster ride”, while celebrating the group’s rise, record-breaking achievements, Coachella appearances and successful solo careers.

using STAY as the bg for 10th Anniversary is a crime because it made me cry even more STAY WITH BLACKPINK DECADE WITH BLACKPINK#BLACKPINK10thAnniversary #BLACKPINK_FOURever#10YearsWithBLACKPINK #10주년_블랙핑크_포에버 pic.twitter.com/K29cPum5ce — sunny (@sunnysunlisa) August 8, 2026

thank you for being such a huge inspiration and for bringing happiness, comfort, and unforgettable memories to so many people. you introduced me to k-pop and taught me that music can be felt even beyond language. watching you grow from four young girls chasing their dreams into… pic.twitter.com/ou9i012kA4 — kenji ⴵ (@yk2aii) August 8, 2026

Happy 10th Anniversary to the loves of my life…. love them FOUREVER DECADE WITH BLACKPINK#BLACKPINK10thAnniversary #BLACKPINK_FOURever#10YearsWithBLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/P0YtgCNXEz — HERVÉッ (@imhrve) August 7, 2026

TODAS LAS PINK YA FELICITARON A BLINK Y BLACKPINK POR EL DÉCIMO ANIVERSARIO LAS AMO BLACKPINK, Y LAS AMARÉ SIEMPRE DECADE WITH BLACKPINK#BLACKPINK10thAnniversary #BLACKPINK_FOURever#10YearsWithBLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/BAzuRLaYLK — ‘ (@LalisaTay_1327) August 8, 2026

10 years ago today, BLACKPINK became the FASTEST K-pop group in history to achieve both a Real-Time All-Kill (RAK) in just four hours and a Perfect All-Kill (PAK) in just six days with a debut song following its release — a record they still hold today. pic.twitter.com/A4mfQtd7bN — Pop Core (@TheePopCore) August 7, 2026

DECADE WITH BLACKPINK#BLACKPINK10thAnniversary #BLACKPINKFOURever#10YearsWithBLACKPINK despite everything that’s been happening these days and all the negative opinions, these girls have been such a big part of my life for the past over 5 years now and they have brought me so… pic.twitter.com/pho0ly2eZY — sia ❄️ (@lalisalovemme) August 7, 2026

ykw these girls will always have a piece of my heart NOTHING can change that! happy birthday to my loves i’m their ride or die forever idccc DECADE WITH BLACKPINK#BLACKPINK10thAnniversary #BLACKPINK_FOURever#10YearsWithBLACKPINK #10주년_블랙핑크_포에버 pic.twitter.com/WjmwgYDzrY — M (@lilicat_m) August 7, 2026

i will always love you my darlings! happy 10th anniversary my first & last love in kpop world. i love you jennie, lisa, jisoo, rosie! DECADE WITH BLACKPINK#BLACKPINK10thAnniversary #BLACKPINK_FOURever#10YearsWithBLACKPINK #10주년_블랙핑크_포에버 pic.twitter.com/0Q7sgARWoh — hj (@jnkimsgirl) August 7, 2026

The group’s latest chapter has also brought the four members together for a special 10th-anniversary fan event in Seoul. YG Entertainment confirmed that all four members would attend, after earlier uncertainty over their schedules. The event is being held at the National Museum of Korea, with 40 fans selected to attend.

BLACKPINK 10th anniversary event draws criticism

While BLACKPINK’s 10th anniversary has been a happy occasion for many fans, the celebrations have not been without criticism. Some fans expressed disappointment over the limited scale of the anniversary plans. The announcement of a fan event for just 40 selected fans, along with the relatively late official notice by YG Entertainment, led to questions about why such a major milestone was not being marked with a larger celebration.

Some fans had expected more activities around the group’s 10th anniversary, particularly given BLACKPINK’s global popularity. Online discussions also compared the scale of the celebrations with anniversary events organised for other major K-pop groups.

However, the confirmation that all four members would attend the Seoul event has given fans something to look forward to.

BLACKPINK 10 years journey

BLACKPINK’s rise over the past decade has been remarkable. The group quickly established itself with songs such as BOOMBAYAH, WHISTLE,and As If It’s Your Last, before reaching another level of global popularity with hits including DDU-DU DDU-DU, Kill This Love, How You Like That, and Pink Venom.

Their 2020 album The Album and 2022’s Born Pink further made their position as one of K-pop’s biggest girl groups. Their Born Pink world tour took them to major cities across the world and became another defining chapter in their career.

In 2019, BLACKPINK made history as the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella, returning in 2023 as the festival’s first K-pop headliner. In 2025, BLACKPINK reunited for the DEADLINE World Tour (July 5, 2025, to January 26, 2026), marking a powerful new chapter in their journey and continuing into 2026.

At the same time, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have each built their own identities outside the group through solo music, acting, fashion, and brand collaborations.

Now, a decade after their debut, BLACKPINK’s story has reached another milestone. As they step into their next chapter, BLINKs can only look forward to many more songs, stage performances, and memories with BLACKPINK.