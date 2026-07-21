Less than a Lover: BLACKPINK’s Jennie confirms new single; release date is…

BLACKPINK's Jennie is set to make her solo return with Less than a Lover. Here's everything Blinks need to know about the highly anticipated comeback.

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BLACKPINK Jennie (PC: Twitter)

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is ready to start new chapter in her solo career. After teasing fans with mysterious images and snippets during recent performances, the singer has now officially confirmed the release of her upcoming single, Less than a Lover. The announcement has quickly become one of the biggest talking points among BLINKs, with excitement growing across social media as fans eagerly count down to release day. The newly released teaser not only confirms when the track will arrive but also hints that this project is deeply personal for Jennie. While the announcement keeps many details under wraps, it offers enough to build anticipation for what could be one of her most talked-about solo releases yet. Here’s everything we know so far.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie Less than a Lover release date

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has confirmed that her new single Less than a Lover will be released on July 24, 2026 (Friday). The announcement was made by BLACKPINK Jennie on her Instagram and OA Entertainment.

The single marks Jennie’s latest solo release and follows weeks of fan theories after she teased the song during festival performances.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie Less than a Lover release time

The teaser confirms that Less than a Lover by BLACKPINK’s Jennie will be released at 1:00 pm KST on July 24, 2026. For international fans, this translates to 9:30 am IST and 12:00 am EDT.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

BLACKPINK’s Jennie shares official posters for Less than a Lover

Alongside the release announcement, BLACKPINK’s Jennie also unveiled a striking posters for Less than a Lover. The image features a cinematic scene with a man and a woman standing together beneath an archway, creating a romantic yet mysterious atmosphere that has sparked countless fan theories online. The image featured the text: “The summer I chose to pause the love story.” Jennie also shared a playful polaroid teaser featuring her resting her head on a man’s shoulder and another image features Jennie and a mystery male lead sharing a tense and romantic moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

According to the poster shared by her, she directed the music video, wrote the song, and contributed to its music, highlighting her growing artistic involvement in her solo work.

Why Less than a Lover is a significant comeback for BLACKPINK’s Jennie?

Beyond announcing a new single, Less than a Lover showcases BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s continued evolution as an artist. Rather than simply returning with new music, she has played a major part in shaping the project from behind the scenes, taking creative control over both its storytelling, and visual direction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

The song has already generated significant buzz after Jennie previewed it during recent live performances, leaving fans eager to hear the complete version. With its summer-inspired concept and Jennie’s personal creative touch, expectations are high for another memorable solo release.

Whether it’s the music, the visuals or the story behind the project, Jennie’s latest comeback is already shaping up to be one of the biggest K-pop releases this year.