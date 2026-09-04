BLACKPINK Lisa reveals she kept her relationships private to protect K-pop group’s popularity: ‘We can’t date…’

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has opened up about her past relationships and the reason she chose to keep them away from the public eye. The singer revealed that protecting BLACKPINK’s popularity was one of the reasons behind her decision.

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BLACKPINK Lisa (PC: Instagram)

For BLACKPINK’s Lisa, being one of the biggest K-pop stars in the world has meant that even the most personal parts of her life can become public conversation. Dating, in particular, has always been a sensitive subject for K-pop idols, with fans and the media closely following every rumour and sighting. Now, Lisa has opened up about a side of her personal life that she has rarely discussed before. In her upcoming documentary Always LALISA, the singer spoke about having relationships when she was younger and explained why she chose to keep them away from the spotlight.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa says she hid past relationships

BLACKPINK Lisa opened up about dating and the pressures surrounding relationships in K-pop in her upcoming documentary Always LALISA, as per the Toronto Star report. She explained that dating can be particularly complicated for idols because being photographed with a partner can quickly turn into a major story.

The BLACKPINK member said that when she was younger, she had “a few relationships”, but they had to be kept secret. Lisa explained that she did not want her personal life to become something that could hurt BLACKPINK’s popularity.

BLACKPINK Lisa explains, “In K-pop culture, we can’t date. If you’re seeing someone and you get caught by paparazzi, your popularity drops. When I was younger, I had a few relationships, but we had to hide when we’re dating. I didn’t want my dating to be the thing that hurts Blackpink’s popularity.”

Her comments offer a glimpse into the pressure that comes with being part of one of the world’s most successful girl groups. Even a normal relationship can attract intense attention when millions of fans are watching.

BLACKPINK Lisa reveals the pressure of dating as a K-pop idol

BLACKPINK Lisa also spoke about the wider expectations placed on K-pop stars when it comes to their personal lives. According to her, the possibility of being photographed by paparazzi made dating difficult, especially during BLACKPINK’s rise to global fame.

The singer’s decision to keep those relationships private appears to have been influenced by more than just avoiding headlines. She wanted to make sure that her personal choices did not become a reason for people to question or turn against the group.

The revelation also comes at a time when Lisa has been taking greater control of her solo career. After launching her own management company, LLOUD, she has continued to build her identity outside BLACKPINK while remaining an active member of the group.

About BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in 2016 and became one of the most commercially successful K-pop acts worldwide.

Known for hits such as DDU-DU DDU-DU, Kill This Love, How You Like That, Pink Venom, and Shut Down, BLACKPINK blends K-pop with pop, hip-hop, and EDM influences. The members have also built successful solo careers in music, fashion, and entertainment.

BLACKPINK’s most recent tour was the DEADLINE World Tour, which began in July 2025 and concluded on January 26, 2026, with the final show at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong. BLACKPINK recently celebrated their 10th debut anniversary on August 8, 2026. The group debuted on August 8, 2016, and marked the milestone with a special fan meet-and-greet in Seoul featuring all four members – Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.