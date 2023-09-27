Home

Entertainment

BLACKPINK’s Rose’s Cryptic Post Amid Rumours About Group Disbandment Leaves Fans Worried – Check Reactions

BLACKPINK’s Rose’s Cryptic Post Amid Rumours About Group Disbandment Leaves Fans Worried – Check Reactions

Famous K-Pop girl band, BLACKPINK, has left fans concerned after Rose share da cryptic Instagram post. Amid the group disbandment rumours, she is the only one to have renewed her contract.

BLANPINK’s member and famous K-pop idol Rose once again made it to the headlines after she took to her Instagram and shared a post with a cryptic caption. Rose’s Instagram post raised many speculations about ongoing chaos around the band’s contract renewal. After seeing the post netizens have a mixed reaction where some praise Rose while other warns her.

Trending Now

Rose’s Instagram Post

BLACKPINK’s future is currently uncertain as the members are in a dilemma about their contract renewal. The rumours of the group’s disbandment are at peak as no member other than Rose renewed her contract with YG Entertainment till now. Amidst these rumours that the other members of BLACKPINK are going to sign with other agencies, Rose’s Instagram post added fuel to the fire. In her Instagram post, Rose can be seen in a miny black dress with high heels with the caption “great minds think alike wink wink”.

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie)

Fans Expressed Concern For Rosie

As soon as the mysterious post went viral and caught netizen’s attention, one user wrote , “We love you to the moon and back Rosè and are beyond proud of you for the amazing performances at bornpink concerts! You always have your all in every damn performance and was NEVER lacking anything at all. Literally the best performer of Blackpink , THE MOST CONSISTENT AND DEDICATED PERFORMER OF ALL TIMES “.

Another user expressed his concern about contract renewal with YG as the comment read, “Rosé staying in Waiji will be your biggest mistake. Your character typing is careful, please take a little risk. This deal will destroy your career as a singer. You are a singer not an Instagram model. We love to hear your songs. Staying in Vaiji means accepting all injustices.Please think about us fans too, we are bothered because of being Bashma”.

A third user commented , ” Rosie is truly multitalented, whatever she does, she can do it, especially her golden voice. It’s a shame that he always hides his talent and always puts himself down, because YG, whether it’s Rosie’s own wishes, hopes that in the future her career will be more of a vocalist/musician.”

Another fan said a little risk isn’t bad as the comment read, “Being in YG means destroying your future career. Remember cL, he destroyed his work life by staying in YGWhy are you so careful? A little risk is not bad”.

Recently fans witnessed BLACKPINK’s ‘Born Pink’ tour in Seoul, South Korea which broke several records and was attended by a huge crowd making it the first K-pop girl band’s concert with so much audience. Currently Rose is the only member who renewed her contract till now and others and still in discussion about it .

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES