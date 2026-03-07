Blackpink star Jisoo hints at Bollywood debut during ‘Boyfriend on Demand’ promotions; Fans dream of collaborations with...

Global K-pop sensation and actor Jisoo has set the internet buzzing after hinting at a possible Bollywood debut. The BLACKPINK member recently spoke about her interest in working in Hindi cinema, leaving fans across India thrilled at the idea of seeing the Korean superstar on the big screen. The revelation came during a promotional appearance for her new Netflix series Boyfriend on Demand, where Jisoo was joined by co-star Seo In-guk. While discussing the show and their experiences working together, the conversation turned to international collaborations. and Bollywood soon became part of the discussion.

When asked if they would consider starring in a Bollywood film that explores an AI-driven romance storyline, Seo In-guk responded enthusiastically, saying he would be open to the idea. Jisoo echoed his excitement with a cheerful response that quickly caught the attention of fans.

Jisoo Expresses Interest in Bollywood Films

During the interaction, Seo In-guk said he would happily explore Bollywood projects if the opportunity arose. Jisoo responded with equal enthusiasm and humour. “I hope you can, you know, please look out for us. We’ll be there,” she said with a laugh.

The playful remark may have been light-hearted, but it was enough to spark widespread excitement online. Within hours, the clip from the interview began circulating on social media platforms, with fans sharing their reactions and imagining what a Bollywood project starring Jisoo might look like. For many Indian fans of BLACKPINK, the possibility of seeing the singer-actor in a Hindi film felt like a dream crossover.

Fans Imagine Dream Collaborations in Bollywood

Soon after the interview surfaced online, social media platforms were filled with speculation about which filmmakers might be the perfect match for Jisoo. One fan wrote on social media, “Host asked Jisoo & In-guk if they wanted to do a Bollywood project? And Jisoo said yess, I hope you can, you know, please look out for us. We’ll be there. In-guk said he would love to do, hello! (sic)”

Others suggested that her elegant screen presence would make her an ideal fit for visually grand films. Some fans even imagined collaborations with renowned Indian filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, major studios such as Yash Raj Films and Dharma Productions, or large-scale cinematic projects similar to those directed by S S Rajamouli.

Another fan commented, “SLB #JISOO super elegance and outgoing & beautiful honest personality would absolutely match the style of SLB(sic).” While these ideas remain purely speculative, the enthusiasm highlights how popular Korean stars have become among Indian audiences.

Jisoo’s Growing Career as an Actor

Jisoo, born on January 3, 1995, first gained recognition as an actor with the 2021 Korean drama Snowdrop. Her performance in the series earned her the Outstanding Korean Actress award at the Seoul International Drama Awards.

Since then, she has steadily expanded her acting portfolio. In 2025, she starred in the zombie thriller Newtopia and also made her big-screen debut with the film Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy.

With each new project, she has been building a reputation as an actor capable of balancing emotional storytelling with larger-than-life roles.

About Netflix Series ‘Boyfriend on Demand’

Jisoo’s latest project, Boyfriend on Demand, premiered on Netflix on March 6. In the series, she plays Seo Mi-rae, a webtoon producer who turns to a virtual dating service to navigate the complicated world of modern relationships.

Seo In-guk plays Park Kyeong-nam, her colleague and romantic interest, creating a storyline filled with rivalry, humour and emotional twists. The 10-episode series, directed by Kim Jung-sik and written by Namgung Do-young, blends themes of artificial intelligence with romance. The supporting cast includes Gong Min-jeung, Kim Ah-young, Park Ha-erin, Ha Young and Han Ga-eul.

For now, Jisoo’s Bollywood debut remains only a possibility, but her recent comments have certainly opened the door to exciting cross-cultural collaborations in the future.