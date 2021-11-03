Mumbai: Indian Blinks can’t keep calm as Blackpink, one of the most famous K-Pop groups in the world, is going to release its film ‘Blackpink: The Movie’ in Indian theatres on November 12. The theatrical release of the Blackpink movie comes as the members – Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa – are celebrating the fifth anniversary of their band’s debut.Also Read - K-Pop Heartthrobs BlackPink Grooving to Bollywood's 'Pardesia' is The BEST Crossover on Internet Today | WATCH

The film is also a special gift for Blinks (Blackpink’s fans) to revisit unforgettable memories and enjoy the passionate performances in the festive spirit.

The film consists of diverse sequences focused on each and every member, some of which are: ‘The Room of Memories’; a segment looking back on five years of memories since their debut, ‘Beauty’; compelling shots of all four members with their distinct characteristics, ‘Exclusive Interviews’, a message for the fans.

Also, the re-edited versions of the live performances from ‘The Show’ (2021), ‘In Your Area’, and a dozen more hit songs by Blackpink will be unfolded on the screens to provide the global fans with a touching experience as though they are actually at fan meeting events and live concerts.

PVR Pictures will release it in India across its theatres on November 12, 2021.

Last year in October 2020, the group released its documentary ‘Blackpink: Light Up the Sky’ on Netflix including in India.

Blackpink debut song ‘Whistle’ topped all charts in South Korea within only four hours of its release, announcing a splendid arrival of ‘The Monster Rookie’.

Each member of Blackpink possesses distinctive talent such as vocal, dancing, rapping, and musical skills while boasting perfect chemistry among the members.