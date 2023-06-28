Home

Blind Teaser: Sonam Kapoor’s Film Is An Extraordinary Tale Of Resilience

Blind will be Sonam Kapoor’s first film after her maternity break. Her last film was The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan.

Sonam will be seen as a police officer in the film.(Image Credit : sonamkapoor/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor is ready for a comeback to films with Shome Makhija’s Blind. It has been four years since Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor in 2019. This will be her first film after her maternity break. Sonam and Anand Ahuja became parents to Vayu last year. Blind will also mark her digital debut as the film has been locked for an OTT release. On June 27, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film. The Sonam Kapoor starrer will be streaming on Jio Cinema from July 7.

Sonam Kapoor-Starrer Blind Teaser Unveiled

The story of the movie is based on an interesting plot. The teaser shows Sonam Kapoor essaying the character of a visually impaired police officer who is trying to find a serial killer, played by Purab Kohli. In the teaser, Sonam can be seen taking a taxi which is being driven by Purab. Midway, Sonam hears a voice only to realise that someone is in the trunk of the car.

Sonam Kapoor’s Blind promises to captivate cinelovers with its remarkable story of dealing with seemingly unbeatable challenges. After her incredible portrayal in movies like Neerja and Raanjhanaa, Sonam is making a powerful comeback and fans are eager to see her back on the screen with Blind.

Sonam Kapoor Shot For Blind Before Pregnancy

Blind is a remake of the 2011 Korean film which revolved around a blind police officer on a mission to find a serial killer. The shooting of the movie was done in various locations including Glasgow, Scotland. The filming was wrapped up in February 2021.

In an interview with Indian Express, Sonam Kapoor spoke about her upcoming movie and revealed that the shooting was completed before she was pregnant. The actress said, “It hasn’t affected work at all. It’s also because I decided to not work while I was pregnant. And I think it was the best decision as I got to take some time off.”

The highly anticipated film features an impressive cast including Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf.

