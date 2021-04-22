Mumbai: It’s going to be a whole year this month since actor Irrfan Khan left the world for his heavenly abode. He left an imprint on the hearts of his fans and colleagues with his beautiful legacy of films. Many people who got the opportunity to work with him recall him as the master of his craft and the one who looked the finest on-screen. For Homi Adajania, who directed Irrfan in his last movie Angrezi Medium, he was a man with an instinct as extraordinary as the person he was. Also Read - Babil Khan on Why he Stopped Sharing Throwback Pictures of Father Irrfan Khan on Instagram

In his latest interview with Times of India, Homi talked about the time he worked with Irrfan and got to know so much about life and work. The director said Irrfan never chased fame or stardom but it was all about his love for cinema. Homi recalled Irffan telling him how he was in pain but he had figured out a way to manifest that pain into 'another sensation in his mind.'

The director said, "It wasn't pleasant he said, but it was different. It just wasn't in pain anymore. He didn't want fame or stardom anymore either, but when he said 'Yaar Homi, mujhe acting se bahut mohabbat hai', he wasn't acting, I could feel his words." Irrfan also always maintained that he would have never changed anything in his life no matter how many times he was asked. Homi said the actor was content with his life and had 'immense love and childlike curiosity for nature.'

“Irrfan told me that if he could go back in time and change something, anything, in his life’s journey, he wouldn’t change a thing,” Homi said.

We miss Irrfan, the actor he was and the spirit with which he lived!