Bloody Brothers Review: Crime dramas, suspense thrillers, murder mysteries, and more – the dark side of society has long piqued the interest of filmmakers. This cinema also satisfies the audience's desire for thrills. Bloody Brothers, the latest movie from Zee5, joins the roster of crime thrillers. Shaad Ali, who has directed films such as Saathiya, Bunty Aur Babli, and others, is behind the web series. Jaideep Ahlawat, Zeeshan Ayyub, Tina Desai, Satish Kaushik, Shruti Sheth, Mugdha Godse, and others are among the cast members of the web series. It's a convoluted crime thriller that explores themes like fraternity, love, desire, greed, and more, with an overarching plot involving an unintentional murder.

Web Series: Bloody Brothers

Cast: Jaideep Ahlawat, Zeeshan Ayyub, Tina Desai, Satish Kaushik, Shruti Seth, Mugdha Godse, and more

Director: Shaad Ali

Where to watch: Zee5

Review by: Nikita Thakkar

Synopsis of the series:

As the name of the series suggests, Bloody Brothers is a story of two brothers set in Ooty, who share a complicated equation of sorts. One is successful while the other is living under his shadow. Jaideep Ahlawat is Jaggi a successful lawyer while Zeeshan Ayyub is the younger brother named Daljiet who runs a book store that has been bought by his successful brother (sorry for the spoiler). One tragic night, the brothers meet with an accident and kill a senior citizen. They flee from the crime scene and soon start a journey to keep the secret hidden from all (sorry for the spoiler, again). But did the accident cause the death? What’s the equation of brothers? There are a lot of twists and turns that keep the audience at the edge of their seats.

What worked for us:

Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan Ayyub are the two shining stars of the story. Bloody Brothers is about an accident, however, as the series progresses, it brings in a lot of characters that add flavour to a basic crime drama. Tina Desai essays the role of Sophie who is supposedly the granddaughter of the senior citizen killed. She suspects something fishy and then it is a roller coaster journey with a complicated plot. There is a neighbour who has evidence of the said night and that’s when greed comes into the picture. The series picks up with its very first episode and makes you wonder about how far can one go to save a loved one. It is delightful to see Zeeshan Ayyub in a character that is so different than what he has generally portrayed in other projects. He delivers some comic scenes that are fun to watch. Though the story gets a bit predictable in between, the end surely leaves you thinking.

What didn’t:

Though the story is about brothers centered around a crime, many parallel stories are going on. For instance, Shruti Seth and Mugdha Godse’s relationship appears to be forced. Shruti Seth is Jaggi’s wife who is in an unhappy marriage as the husband gives her no time. She then goes on to explore a different side and finds solace in Mugdha who is connected to a don sort of character played by Satish Kaushik. Did the story need a don? Well, maybe or maybe not.

Verdict:

In all, Bloody Brothers is a decent watch among the tsunami of crime thrillers available on OTT platforms. You can expect a little entertainment over the long weekend if you switch on to Bloody Brothers.

Rating: 3/ 5