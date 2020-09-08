The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday, September 8 has issued a ‘Stop Work Notice’ to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and has given the ultimatum for 24 hours to produce permission. The BMC officials pasted the notice on Kangana’s office main gate. The officials had visited Manikarnika Films- Kangana’s production house office yesterday, on September 7. BMC members inspected everything and measured every small thing in the office space. Also Read - Amid War of Words With Kangana Ranaut, Sena Appoints Sanjay Raut as Party's Chief Spokesperon

The notice says that Kangana Ranaut has unlawfully commenced the building’s renovation. The finishing work is the unauthorized portion of the office premises. In the notice, the BMC has said if Kangana fails to produce permission, then without any further notice, the building will be removed or pulled down. Also Read - 'Criminal Waste of Taxpayers' Money': Twitter Fumes After Kangana Ranaut Gets Y-Plus Security

The BMC has given a list of 14 points claiming that the construction is unauthorized. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Gets Y+ Category: What Are X, Y and Z Security in India? | All You Need to Know

The following works are observed beyond the approved BCC plan:

Toilet unauthorizedly converted into office cabin

An unauthorized kitchen is constructed in store room

New toilets are unauthorizedly constructed beside the staircase inside the store in the ground floor

An unauthorized pantry is constructed in the ground floor

Unauthorized meeting room with a wooden partition made in pooja room in the first floor

Unauthorized construction of toilets in the open chowk area with brick walls and slab on the first floor

The unauthorized horizontal extension of slab at the front side

Staircase operation is changed on the second floor

Balcony found enclosed inhabitable areas by removing partition walls on the second floor.

Read the full notice here:

BMC officials at Kangana Ranaut’s office | PC: Viral BhayaniThis comes amid war-of-words between Shiv Sena and Kangana over the latter’s controversial remark on Mumbai. Kangana had shared a post on Twitter, “Because of the criticism that @mybmc received from my friends on social media, they didn’t come with a bulldozer today instead stuck a notice to stop leakage work that is going on in the office, friends I may have risked a lot but I find immense love and support from you all”.

On Monday, Kangana wrote, “This is the office of Manikarnika Films in Mumbai that I have earned after working hard for 15 years. I had a dream that when I make films, I should have an office of my own. But it seems like my dream is going to be shattered. Suddenly, a few people from BMC have dropped by today.”

She added: “I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegal in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure”.