BMC Polls 2026: Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini, Salim Khan, Bollywood celebs step out to vote in Mumbai – WATCH

From Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini to Salim Khan and many other stars step out to cast votes for the BMC election. Check inside.

Published date india.com Updated: January 15, 2026 2:10 PM IST
email india.com By Simran Keswani email india.com
As Mumbai opened its polling booths for the BMC elections 2026, several familiar and known faces from Bollywood stepped out to cast their vote and fulfil their civic duty. From veteran actors Hema Malini, Salim Khan to today’s celebrated Akshay Kumar, his wife Twinkle Khanna, and Sanya Malhotra, etc. arrived early to exercise their democratic right and also encourage public participation.

Akshay Kumar

Celebrated actor Akshay Kumar, who arrived early to cast his vote, encouraged everyone to support the electoral process. He said, “Today, the voting for BMC is taking place. As Mumbaikars, we have the remote control with us today. I would request all the people of Mumbai to come out in large numbers and cast their votes. If we have to be the real hero of Mumbai, we shouldn’t do dialoguebaazi, instead come out and cast out votes…”

Suniel Shetty

Another familiar face who came in attendance was Suneil Shetty. Describing the process as quick and well organised, he encouraged everyone to participate. Highlighting the importance of the election, he said, “I think by far, this is one of the most important election so everyone should come out and cast their votes. We just keep complaining about the work of BMC. Today, we should do some work… We need to be with the BMC and help them make Mumbai better…”

Kailash Kher

Calling Mumbaikars responsible and prompting everyone to participate in the election, singer Kailash Kher said, “The people of Mumbai are very responsible; they fulfill their duty. We just have to carry forward this tradition… Every person should step out of their home and vote…”

Salim Khan

Veteran actor, producer and Salman Khan’s father was also seen arriving to cast his vote

Hema Malini

Bollywood’s Dream Girl, Hema Malini, also came in attendance to cast her vote. She also encouraged all the Mumbaikars to do the same. She said, “I urge everyone to come out and vote. Just like I came this morning to vote. If you want security, progress, clean air, and pothole-free roads in Mumbai, then we all have to take responsibility and vote”

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan also arrived to cast his vote.

About the Author

Simran Keswani

Simran Keswani

Simran Keswani is a multimedia producer, writer, and on-camera presenter at India.com, known for her vibrant interviewing style and impactful digital storytelling. She creates videos as well as writes ... Read More

