The Bombay Municipal Corporation, on Monday, sealed AntiGravity Club, a popular gym in Bandra where actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, train. A report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that the gym remained exclusively opened for Shahid and Mira on Sunday where the couple spent close to two hours in the evening despite the state government's order to shut all the gymnasiums amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The report mentioned that the gym was closed the entire day but opened at around 5: 30 pm when the couple stepped in. While Shahid trained in the VIP section with gloves, Mira stayed at the general workout area and kept walking across the VIP area to speak to her husband. It was also believed that the Kabir Singh actor used a different exit upon realising that a photographer was outside the front door to capture them.

The report further quoted Vinayak Vispute, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of H-West ward, confirming that a notice was sent to both Kapoor and the owner of the gym – Yudhishthir Jaising. He said, "It was wrong on the part of the gym to remain open, even for one patron. If gymnasiums don't follow state directives, they will be booked under relevant sections and licenses will be revoked."

However, Jaising denied the report and said he has been following the state’s directives and the gym has not been sealed. The owner added that his gym was shut since Friday and ‘no commercial activity’ took place after the order. He explained how Shahid is his ‘close friend’ and he was just spending some time with him at the gym. Jaising went on to say the actor had returned from Chandigarh and wanted some equipment from him. He said he was just teaching the actor the right way to use the equipment.

Interestingly, Shahid asked the paparazzi to wear a mask and take precautionary measures against the COVID-19 in a video that went viral a few days back. Seems like sometimes, those who advise others forget to follow what they preach!