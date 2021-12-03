Bob Biswas Leaked For Full HD Download: Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bob Biswas is released on December 3 on Zee5 and the film is getting a lot of positive reviews from the critics and netizens. Abhishek Bachchan is winning hearts with his stellar performance. However, there is a sad news for all them who are linked with the film as Bob Biswas has become the latest victim of piracy. Yes, that’s right! Bob Biwas gets leaked on day 1 of its release. The film helmed by Sujoy Ghosh’s daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh and bankrolled by Sujoy Ghosh is a spin-off to the 2012 crime thriller Kahaani starring Vidya Balan in the lead.Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan Has A Befitting Reply To Trolls Who Target Aradhya and Feel He’s In Bollywood Due To Amitabh

Bob Biswas has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other piracy based websites including movierulz. Unfortunately, the film's sudden leak might affect its collection at the box office. Netizens are amazed to see Abhishek in the titular role.

However, this is not the first time that a show has been leaked just hours after its release. Earlier, Money Heist season 5 volume 2 leaked online and films such as Money Heist season 5, Tadap, Annaatthe, Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Bhuj, Shershaah, The Family Man 2, also became the target of piracy sites.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)