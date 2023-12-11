Home

Bobby Deol Addresses The Criticism on ‘Marital Rape’ Scene in Animal, Calls Abrar ‘Romantic With His Three Wives’

Bobby Deol says he has no qualms shooting the scene in which he forces himself on his third wife at the wedding venue, right after he brutally kills a man for bringing him sad news.

Bobby Deol on marital rape scene in Animal

Bobby Deol on Animal: Bobby Deol has gained newfound popularity after his appearance in Animal. The actor plays the role of Abrar, the antagonist in the film with ‘animal-like’ characteristics. In a scene which has got the internet talking, Abrar is seen forcing himself on his new bride at the wedding venue, right after brutally killing a man who brings him sad news during his third Nikaah. In the next scene, he sleeps with all his three wives and assaults them. The scene has triggered varied reactions on social media, and Bobby has now opened up about performing them.

In his latest conversation with an entertainment portal, the actor mentioned how he was made to feel comfortable by Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He said he had ‘no inhibitions’ in doing those scenes because his director made him understand the characteristics. “From the time I heard my character, I knew there was so much I could do with it without even speaking a word. In fact, without speaking a word gave me some kind of energy that brought something out in me,” Bobby told Bollywood Bubble.

Bobby Deol on having three wives in Animal

He highlighted, “When I was performing, I had no inhibitions whatsoever.” He went on to call his character ‘romantic’ for having three wives. Bobby said he understands Abrar’s behaviour because he has to look like an ‘animal’. Bobby commented, “I was just portraying this character who is savage, who is an evil man and this is how he treats his women, this is how he is. And that’s how I portrayed it. He’s a romantic actually with his three wives.”

Mansi Tazak on playing Bobby Deol’s wife in the ‘marital rape’ scene from Animal

Earlier, actor Mansi Taxak, who plays Abrar’s third wife in the controversial scene, commented on the criticism that the scene has received. In an interview with Zoom, she said she can’t validate the behaviour but she understands where that attitude is coming from. Mansi said, ” It was heading towards a beautiful end, and suddenly, you see something like this happening. It was to tell the audience that an animal is coming; if you thought Ranbir was this way, you can expect the villain to be (worse). It was an apt way to establish Bobby sir’s character and to show the audience what real animal we’re talking about.”

Animal features many such problematic scenes where misogyny is blatantly celebrated. In another scene, Ranbir’s character asks Zoya, played by Triptii Dimri, to lick his shoe to prove her loyalty and love for him. Another scene shows him justifying infidelity in marriage. Have you seen Animal yet? What are your thoughts about these scenes?

