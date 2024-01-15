Home

Entertainment

Bobby Deol as Kumbhakarna And Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan? More Details of Casting Coup Revealed

Bobby Deol as Kumbhakarna And Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan? More Details of Casting Coup Revealed

After approaching Sunny Deol to play the role of Lord Hanuman, Nitesh Tiwari and his team are keen on having Bobby Deol as Kumbhakarna in the three-part Ramayan. More deets inside.

Bobby Deol and Lara Dutta to join Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan?

Mumbai: The Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayan is ready to begin this year. The shooting of the film is likely to start in March with Ranbir Kapoor leading the way as lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. And now, more interesting details about the project have emerged which will heighten your interest in this three-part film. After Ranbir and Sai, the makers locked in KGF star Yash to play the role of Ravana in the series. Following this, the team reached out to Sunny Deol to play the role of Lord Hanuman and now, Bobby Deol and Lara Dutta have been approached to play other iconic roles in the epic.

Trending Now

Nitesh Tiwari and his team are keen on having Lara essay the role of Princess Kaikeyi, the third consort of King Dasshrath and the mother of Prince Bharat. They have also visualised Bobby, who was recently seen in Animal, as their Kumbhakarna, the younger brother of Ravana with a gigantic size and appetite. As mentioned in a report published by Pinkvilla, while Lara is more or less on board, Bobby is still taking time to weigh his options after the raining offers post the success of Animal. The report also suggests that even Sunny is mulling over accepting the part of Lord Hanuman considering it’s going to be a life-changing role for anyone – and is likely to do what it did for the late Dara Singh.

You may like to read

Lara’s character will have a major role in the first part of Ramayan while Sunny and Bobby’s characters will join the team from the second part. The shooting of the first part will begin with Ranbir and Lara is expected to join him in two months from now. Even Yash will have a bigger part to play in the second film. He and Sunny will though have special appearances in the first film and they are expected to shoot for their parts in July this year. The film is being made on a hefty budget with lots of VFX and never-seen-before action. The goal is to prepare it for release in the second half of 2025. Excited?

What are your thoughts about Lara and Bobby joining the team? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.