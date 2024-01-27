Home

Bobby Deol Birthday: Sunny Deol dropped some love-filled unseen pictures with Lord Bobby on his 55th birthday. The 'Animal' actor instantly replied to brother Sunny's post on Instagram.

Bobby Deol 55th Birthday: Bobby Deol turned a year old today and big brother Sunny Deol dropped some loved-up moments to wish ‘Animal‘ actor. Sharing a slew of pictures on Instagram on Saturday, Sunny wrote, “Happy Birthday My Lil #LordBobby #HappyBirthday #MyLife #Brothers #Deols.” In the first picture, Bobby and Sunny shared a tight hug, followed by a picture with veteran actor Dharmendra and his two sons. ‘Gadar 2‘ actor also dropped a photo with Bobby from the sets of ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 8. Birthday boy aka Bobby Deol quickly reacted to the post and wrote, “Love you Bhaiya you are my everything ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (sic).”

Sunny Deol’s Birthday Wish For Bobby Deol

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

As soon as the birthday post was uploaded, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Rahul Dev wrote, “Happy birthday Bobs! Lots of love.” Bobby Deol fans showered the comment section with hearts and fire emojis. They dropped heartfelt birthday wishes for the actor. A fan wrote, “Aapki family meri favourite family hai.” Another commented, “Aap jaisa bhaiyon ka pyar aajkal jyada dekhne ko nhi milta.” The third one wrote, “Happy birthday to you Mr. Soldier to Lord Bobby ❤️❤️ (sic).” The fourth said, “Bobby paaji❤️happy birthday aap ese hi ab dhamaal machao bollywood me 🔥🙌 (sic).”

Bobby portrayed the antagonist, Abrar Haque, in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal.’ Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna’s is one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. However, it also received flak for portraying misogyny. ‘Animal,’ centred on a tumultuous father-son relationship, essayed by Ranbir (Ranvijay) and Anil Kapoor (Balbir Singh). The son seeks revenge after his father is the target of an assassination attempt. The vengeful actioner minted Rs 800 crore at the box office.

Bobby Deol’s team dropped the FIRST look from his upcoming Tamil period action drama flick ‘Kanguva.’ He had antlers in his long hair in the now viral photo. Bobby had a rib cage covering his vest and different-coloured eyes. He turned to face forward and saw a mass of ladies encircling him.

Bobby Deol’s First Look From Kanguva:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Bobby Deol will also feature in ‘NBK109,’ starring superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna. The film also stars Dulquer Salmaan, and Krishna Murali Posani.

(With ANI inputs)

