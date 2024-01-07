Bobby Deol Calms Security at Animal Success Part, Says ‘Dhakka Mat Maaro’ to Guard After Fan Shoving

Home

Bobby Deol yet again won the hearts of his fans with the sweetest gesture. The actor was spotted at the success party of Animal and videos and photos from the party have gone viral on social media. Among these, there is a video circulating online in which Bobby Deol can be seen instructing his bodyguards not to push fans. Ever since the video went online, netizens are all in their hearts.

In the video which has been doing rounds on the internet can see Bobby Deol’s security trying to make way for him. The security personnel are asking fans to move. However, one of the bodyguards can be seen yelling at the fans to which Bobby Deol immediately reacted and asked him to calm down and not to scream. Further, the actor can be seen saying “Aaram se, Dhakka mat maaro,” as he posed with fans.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Recently, Animal’s success party was celebrated in Mumbai where the entire cast of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal was present. The event was a star-studded night where Ranbir Kapoor was accompanied by his wife and actor Alia Bhatt, his forever cheerleader, mom Neetu Kapoor and father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt. Other celebs including Tamannaah Bhatia, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, Boney Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Vidya Balan, were also present at the event.

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal made headlines post its release. The film garnered Rs. 116 crore at the worldwide box office on its opening day. The movie is about the toxic love of father and son duo. The movie features Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

Meanwhile, during an interview with the news agency PTI, Bobby Deol said, “It’s not the length of the role, it is the kind of the character which has so much substance. I wish I had more scenes but when I signed the film, I knew this is what I had. At that point in my life, I was grateful to god that I was given this chance to play this role by Sandeep. I knew I had only 15 days of work and wouldn’t be there throughout the film. I was sure people would notice me, but I never realised that there would be so much love, appreciation and affection. It’s like wow! It’s amazing.”

